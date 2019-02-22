Team, community changing through Carver girls basketball historic season

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Carver’s overtime win in the Northwest Regional to advance to the Final Four is something that has forever changed forward, Kobi Warner.
“It opened my eyes and my life about being on the basketball team as long as everyone buys into something, it will work, " said Carver forward Kobi Warner.
Carver will play in the Final Four for the first time in school history next week with hopes of winning the Rams first-ever state championship.
“It would be a lot because we’ve never had a state championship here at Carver, and it would be awesome to walk out and say we were the first ones to win a state,” said Carver guard Randrea Wright.
The Rams trip to the BJCC makes history, but for the coaches and players, reaching the Final Four has a much deeper meaning.
“It’s very emotional because no one understands the work we’ve put in, we’ve been through a lot up here at Carver, but don’t think nothing can happen to you," Warner said.
“I think it opened their eyes that we can all be one. If this is what helps bring everyone together, then I’m glad that they did that because our school morale right now, everyone is excited, it’s a good feeling,” said Carver head coach Jarvis Wilson.
Carver will play Opelika next Wednesday at 9am at the BJCC in the Class 6A girls Final Four.