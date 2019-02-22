Tarrant police continue searching for carjacking suspect

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The unthinkable happened as the driver of a red Honda Accord pulled up to the Southeastern Tire on Pinson Street to say hi to his friends.
Hunter Isaacs works there and heard it all go down.
“Next thing I know, somebody yelled, ‘Get out of my car.' I peeped up and see my buddy getting tossed out of his car,” says Isaacs.
As the suspect pulled away, the owner tried to stop him, getting hurt in the process.
“He tried to open the door as he backed up. But he ended up turning and it threw him on the ground from hanging on the side of the door,” says Isaacs.
The auto shop is right down the street from the police station, and they work on a lot of patrol cars. So they called police, who chased the suspect into Birmingham, down the Red Mountain Expressway, where the suspect began to exit at University Blvd. They made it to the exit ramp and then stopped.
“The suspect tried to flee the area by ramming one of our detective vehicles. He pulled forward, then backed up, pulled forward then backed up,” says Detective Corporal James Butterbrodt with the Tarrant Police Department.
The incident caused major damage to back end of the Honda. The suspect then drove onto University and into the Southtown housing community, where police say he ran off, leaving the car behind.
They released this video of the suspect showing him in the Chevron next to the auto shop moments before the carjacking. Authorities say he is 22-year-old Donald Daijohn Mitchell.
“Within two minutes of me posting it, we had a tip,” says Butterbrodt.
Mitchell is facing first-degree robbery and first-degree criminal mischief charges.
If you have any information on Mitchell’s whereabouts, call Tarrant police at 205-849-2811.
