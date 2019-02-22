Stepping with Kappa Alpha Psi

“We want everyone to have a good time, but at the same time raise some money for college education,” said Jason Long with the Alabaster-Pelham Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi. “Stepping is a tradition in the Greek world of the African-American community. We know Stepping, and we know it is about performance, and people love the show, so we want the crowd to help our cause and raise some money for scholarships to help students go to college.”