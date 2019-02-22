Rain chances continue through Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Friday! Many areas received a few inches of rain yesterday. It puts Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Anniston with a top 10 wettest winter on record. All three locations have recorded over 20 inches of rain since December 1, 2018.
We have a few spotty showers this morning with most of it confined in North Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and patchy fog is a possibility. We will see a battle with temperatures this afternoon with the warmer temperatures staying south of I-20 today. Highs south of I-20 could reach the low to mid 70s. If you live north of I-20, temperatures could remain in the 60s. You will also have a greater chance to see scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. The best rain chance will remain in far Northwest Alabama and into parts of Mississippi and Western Tennessee. Some of the rain that falls today could be heavy. Severe weather not expected.
Tonight: Southerly winds will begin to move into the area. We’ll likely drop into the lower 60s for morning lows Saturday. Winds are expected to increase throughout the day on Saturday as we wait for a cold front to move into the area Saturday night.
Severe Potential Saturday: First half of Saturday is looking mostly dry and warm. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s during the afternoon hours. Severe storms will likely develop to our west in parts of West Tennessee and Northern Mississippi. The threat for severe weather is possible for Central Alabama Saturday evening and into the overnight hours. Most of Central Alabama is under a marginal risk Saturday with a slight risk in our northwestern counties (mainly west of I-65). Strong winds and the chance for a few isolated tornadoes are possible. We are not expecting a major severe threat with this system. Most of the energy to support severe weather is expected to move north of us towards the Midwest. Models indicate the main line of storms will move through East Alabama around midnight.
Sunshine Returns: I want to give everyone the wonderful news that we should see the return of sunshine Sunday afternoon. High temperatures expected to climb into the low to mid 60s.
Next Week: The models continue to show major disagreement regarding our rain chances for next week. The GFS indicates more rain moving into the area next Wednesday and Thursday while the European model continues to show us dry. We’ll throw in a small rain chance for next Tuesday-Thursday, but next week will be significantly drier than this week.
Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive critical weather information in case warnings are issued today or tomorrow. Have a great weekend!
