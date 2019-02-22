Matt says rain chances continue through Saturday night

Severe Potential Saturday: First half of Saturday is looking mostly dry and warm. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s during the afternoon hours. Severe storms will likely develop to our west in parts of West Tennessee and Northern Mississippi. The threat for severe weather is possible for Central Alabama Saturday evening and into the overnight hours. Most of Central Alabama is under a marginal risk Saturday with a slight risk in our northwestern counties (mainly west of I-65). Strong winds and the chance for a few isolated tornadoes are possible. We are not expecting a major severe threat with this system. Most of the energy to support severe weather is expected to move north of us towards the Midwest. Models indicate the main line of storms will move through East Alabama around midnight.