Mason, Ohio 4th grader dies after flu, strep throat diagnosis

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Mason City Schools fourth grader has died just one day after she was diagnosed with strep throat and influenza, school officials say.
Sable Gibson received the diagnosis Tuesday morning, which, according to school officials, led to a cardiac arrest Tuesday afternoon.
School officials asked members of the community to wear pink Thursday in support of Sable.
You can read a full letter from the district below regarding the girl’s passing:
Dear Mason City Schools Family,
Our Comet family is grieving tonight after learning that one of our fourth graders, Sable Gibson, died this evening. Sable’s family shares that their sweet daughter was diagnosed with strep throat and influenza on Tuesday morning which lead to cardiac arrest Tuesday afternoon.
Our hearts are with the Gibson family during this very difficult time. We also lift up all of Sable’s classmates, teachers and support staff. We will have additional counselors at Western Row tomorrow.
Here are some suggestions about what parents can say to their children about death. If you have any concerns about your child's reactions to this loss, please contact your child's teacher, the school counselors, or the administrative staff.
Sable was a great friend with a big heart who loved the color pink. We invite everyone to show our love and support for Sable's family and friends by wearing pink tomorrow.
Please keep the Gibson family in your thoughts and prayers.
Sincerely,
Tracey Carson, Public Information Officer
