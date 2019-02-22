FIRST ALERT: Flooding threat persists longer

Severe Potential Saturday: The first half of Saturday is looking mostly dry and warm. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s during the afternoon hours. Severe storms will likely develop to our west in parts of West Tennessee and Northern Mississippi. Some of the models hint at a few isolated storms forming ahead of the main activity across eastern Mississippi and west Alabama on Saturday afternoon. If this does materialize, then the tornado threat would increase otherwise the main batch arrives in the evening hours across west Alabama. The threat for severe weather is possible for Central Alabama Saturday evening and into the overnight hours. Strong winds and the chance for a few isolated tornadoes are possible. The greatest chance will be with the storms that enter west Alabama during the evening hours. The tendency will be for the storms to weaken as they move east. Keep up with this evolving forecast when you are on the go through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.