FIRST ALERT: Flooding threat persists longer

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A flood watch remains in effect now through Saturday morning. There are numerous areas experiencing flooding along and north of I-20, and we advise you to stay away from flooded areas. We will continue to see widely scattered areas of rain impact us today and possibly through tomorrow morning, but mainly north of I-20. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s north, middle 60s in the middle and in the 70s to the south today. A warm front is inching northward and resulting in the spread of temperatures.
Tonight: Southerly winds will begin to move into the area. We’ll likely drop into the lower 60s for morning lows Saturday. Winds are expected to increase throughout the day on Saturday as we wait for a cold front to move into the area Saturday night.
Severe Potential Saturday: The first half of Saturday is looking mostly dry and warm. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s during the afternoon hours. Severe storms will likely develop to our west in parts of West Tennessee and Northern Mississippi. Some of the models hint at a few isolated storms forming ahead of the main activity across eastern Mississippi and west Alabama on Saturday afternoon. If this does materialize, then the tornado threat would increase otherwise the main batch arrives in the evening hours across west Alabama. The threat for severe weather is possible for Central Alabama Saturday evening and into the overnight hours. Strong winds and the chance for a few isolated tornadoes are possible. The greatest chance will be with the storms that enter west Alabama during the evening hours. The tendency will be for the storms to weaken as they move east. Keep up with this evolving forecast when you are on the go through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Sunshine Returns: I want to give everyone the wonderful news that we should see the return of sunshine Sunday afternoon. High temperatures expected to climb into the low to mid 60s.
Next Week: The models continue to show major disagreement regarding our rain chances for next week. The GFS indicates more rain moving into the area next Wednesday and Thursday, while the European model continues to show us dry. We’ll throw in a small rain chance for next Tuesday-Thursday, but next week will be significantly drier than this week. Tracking more rain and flooding issues.
