Disbarred Walker County attorney pleads guilty to felony theft of property charges

WALKER COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - A disbarred attorney from Walker County was convicted Wednesday of two counts of felony theft of property, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.
67-year-old Garve Ivey, Jr. of Jasper admitted to taking client funds from his trust account over prior years to finance what the Attorney General called an extravagant lifestyle.
Marshall says Ivey, Jr. pleaded guilty in a Walker County circuit court and agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $381,515.20. He will be sentenced on April 29.
The investigation began after the Attorney General’s office and the Alabama State Bar received complaints about theft of client trust funds.
Ivey, Jr. was disbarred from practicing law in 2011 by the Supreme Court of Alabama. In 2012, he was indicted by a Walker County grand jury on multiple charges of theft of property.
In 2013, he was indicted again in Walker County on these two additional theft charges. The case was set to be tried in April before the plea deal happened Wednesday.
“The victims in this case went to Ivey for help at a time of great need,” said Attorney General Marshall. “These people were injured in an accident or a family member was wrongfully killed and they were seeking justice. Instead, they were victimized again by the greed of an individual who used his position of trust to enrich himself. This type of conduct erodes the trust that the people of Alabama should be able to place in members of the Alabama bar. It will not be tolerated.”
