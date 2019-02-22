Dale Earnhardt Jr. to compete in NASCAR XFINITY race at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – It’s official – Dale Earnhardt Jt. will be competing at Darlington Raceway’s NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race.
According to a press release, the race is set for Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Too Tough To Tame track.
“There are many things I love about Darlington that contributed to my decision to run there this year, but the main reason is the track surface,” Earnhardt Jr. said in a statement. “I love races where you have to be smart and manage your tires. Darlington is slick, and it wears out tires. It’s one of the few stops on the circuit that provides that challenge.”
Earnhardt Jr., who retired from full-time competition in 2017, will race in his second NASCAR-sanctioned event since his retirement after competing at Richmond Raceway in their XFINITY Series race in September 2018, where he finished fourth, the release stated.
He will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200.
