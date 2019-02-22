Chef Donnell Johnson: Beef Tips and Gravy

Ingredients:
3 tablespoons butter
½ cup sliced mushrooms
½ cup finely chopped onion
½ cup diced bell pepper
1 tablespoon garlic minced
2 cups ribeye steak cut in bite sized strips
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon fresh ground pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
¼ cup heavy cream
¼ cup beef broth
1 ½ cup gravy
1 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce
Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
Heat sauté' pan
Season meat-olive oil, salt, black pepper
Add meat to skillet
Sautee’ beef: 2-3 minutes
Add garlic, onion, mushroom and pepper
Sauté' 2-3 minutes
Add heavy cream and beef broth
Sautee’ 2-3 minutes
Add gravy-1/2 cup
Put mound of pasta on plate
Add beef tip mixture on top of pasta
Top with sweet pepper and shredded cheese
