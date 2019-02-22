Chef Donnell Johnson: Beef Tips and Gravy

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons butter

½ cup sliced mushrooms

½ cup finely chopped onion

½ cup diced bell pepper

1 tablespoon garlic minced

2 cups ribeye steak cut in bite sized strips

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon fresh ground pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ cup heavy cream

¼ cup beef broth

1 ½ cup gravy

1 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat sauté' pan

Season meat-olive oil, salt, black pepper

Add meat to skillet

Sautee’ beef: 2-3 minutes

Add garlic, onion, mushroom and pepper

Sauté' 2-3 minutes

Add heavy cream and beef broth

Sautee’ 2-3 minutes

Add gravy-1/2 cup

Put mound of pasta on plate

Add beef tip mixture on top of pasta

Top with sweet pepper and shredded cheese

