Attention Parents: You need to know this about your kids teeth!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Most of us know you need to brush twice a day and floss at least once. But did you know that brushing should start before your first tooth even comes in? And once that first tooth breaks through, it’s time for a trip to the dentist!
February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and dentists want parents to know that taking good care of baby teeth is key to a child’s overall health, even into adulthood.
Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease in children, even though it is completely preventable.
Doctors at UAB’s School of Dentistry say it’s never too early to start healthy habits.
Below are six ways you can do that from Dr. Cecilia Cheon. She is the director of the Finn Children’s Clinic at UAB.
- 1) Find a dental home. Find a dentist you feel comfortable with. “They need to have one person take care of them every six months. Go there with a healthy child visit. Don’t make them cry,” says Dr. Cheon.
- 2) Brush twice a day. “You have to touch each surface of baby teeth. They can brush by themselves, but mom or dad needs to supervise,” says Dr. Cheon.
- 3) Floss every night - especially teenagers. “Teenagers need to use a mouth rinse, which has antibacterial function too,” says Dr. Cheon.
- 4) Have a good snack. Cheese and fresh fruit. “Some kids having a very chewy sticky diet is really and. Its going to stay on the tooth surface and lots of bacteria building up, leading to decay,” says Dr. Cheon.
- 5) Make sure teeth are exposed to fluoride – either in drinking water, rinse, or with fluoride treatments.
- 6) Pick the right brush – there are different size brushes for toddlers, young children and teens. “We don’t need a lot of toothpaste. Green pea size,” says Dr. Cheon.
