ASFA students tackle serious topics in production of “Fences”

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Students at the Alabama School of Fine Arts are delving into deep topics of race, mortality, and men and women’s roles in society with their version of the play “Fences.”
The student driven play is being performed this weekend in honor of Black History month. One of the lead characters is a ninth grader and he says the topics and themes of the play are important this time of year, and always.
“It is so relevant to our time right now. There is that constant shuffle between the new generation and the old generation,” says Bradley Seals. He plays Cory. “It highlights racial issues, it highlights general things from the 1950s that we think we have gotten over, but have we really? We’re highlighting them and we’re serving it to you on a silver platter so you’re able to ingest it slowly, in tiny bits.”
That’s one of the reasons ASFA teacher and director and Susan McCain was so excited to bring this play to Birmingham.
“I love the humanity in it. We are so human, and we forget that we are. We learn in a very organic way when we watch the relationships of people and dynamics unfold right before our eyes,” says McCain. “We see people dealing with problems in very different ways. It’s watching life unfold on stage.”
The students have taken it personally, embracing their roles completely.
“I believe as an actor you are on the stage, but you are just a an extension of yourself. You let what the other person is saying in a raw place instead of hitting the character and bouncing off with a line, you let bounce off with a real response,” says Seals.
Students are working on the production along side two adult community actors, and McCain says the work the students have put in on top of their studies is incredible.
“It’s been a great experience to see young people work so hard, and they have. They have all grown into their roles,” says McCain.
For Seals, it’s helping him chase his dreams of becoming an actor. “It’s helping me chase those dreams by challenging me. This performance has been one of the hardest performances to put on because there was so much hidden territory that I had to cover. It touched topics that I never even thought about in some ways but it’s things that people experience and that I experience even.”
FENCES runs Feb 22, 23, and 24 at ASFA’s Dorothy Jemison Day Theater. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. You can find more information and a link to buy tickets on their website.
