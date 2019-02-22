Art, Drinks, and Eats: Pepper Place is now officially an ‘entertainment district’

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There’s a new way to enjoy the shops and restaurants in Pepper Place in downtown Birmingham. Starting Friday night, you can carry open alcoholic beverages within the district boundaries.
“We’re having a kick off event tonight that our retailers and food and beverage operators are participating in so people can grab a cocktail and then go check out some of the other stores,” says Sloss Real Estate Chief Operating Officer Tom Walker.
The Birmingham City Council approved the designation in January. All drinks must be purchased from one of the businesses with a liquor license and have to be in officially sanctioned Pepper Place cups.
“One of the things we are really excited about is that it will encourage is that this will encourage collaboration among our tenants,” says Walker. “People will be encouraged to go from space to space and we think that will drive traffic to our retails and they will see a boost in sales.”
Walker hopes that the new designation will not only bring new customers, but also new businesses. So far, it seems to be working.
Hot and Hot Fish Club just announced they will be moving to Pepper Place from Southside later this year.
Another new business, Farm Stand by Stone Hollow, is opening in conjunction with the entertainment district kick off Friday night.
“We are so excited to be a part of Pepper Place, the entertainment district is just the icing on the cake. We can’t wait to see where it goes,” says Co-Owner Alexandra Stone. She and her mother are opening the store, which will carry fresh local products from their farm in Harpersville.
Friday night’s kick off event runs until 11 p.m., but organizers say you should expect to see more events like it in the future.
“We’re going to have a new focus on events down here. I think that by transforming Pepper Place into an entertainment district it opens up the possibilities for us to be able to have high traffic events down here to bring folks down at times they typically wouldn’t come to Pepper Place so we are excited about that,” says Walker.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.