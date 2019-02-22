Anderson family selected as 2019 ambassador family for March of Dimes

Baby Charlie’s complications started when he was only five days old. He had a bowel perforation and was transferred to Children’s of Alabama. This was the first of many days the Anderson’s thought they might lose Charlie. As a pediatrician, who trained in those very NICUs, Tori could not believe that she was watching her son experience the complications she used to fear as a resident. Charlie had a drain placed in his abdomen and they held their breaths, unsure of what the coming days would bring. A few days later, Charlie got extremely sick and his body was severely swollen. An amazing team of doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses, and respiratory therapists got him through this and miraculously over the next few weeks his bowels healed.