11-year-old accidentally shot in Pinson

PINSON, AL (WBRC) -An 11-year-old is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after accidentally being shot in the arm just after midnight.
The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Taylor Drive in Pinson. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said a family member had a weapon in a case that fell. When the case hit the ground the gun discharged and hit the child in the arm.
The child was treated on the scene by paramedics from Palmerdale and Center Point Fire and taken to Children’s of Alabama.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.