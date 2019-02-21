Tracking heavy rain impacting west Alabama then shifting east

Severe Weather Saturday: Most of Saturday will be dry and we will see an increase in temperatures and dew point temperatures ahead of a strong cold front. The amount of instability that can be realized during the day will play a big factor as to whether or not we see a high chance for severe storms or not. We have a couple things on our side that has me thinking that the severe threat will lower with time on Saturday night because the instability will be lower due to timing and the best dynamics will be exiting northeast. Storms will be strongest to our west on Saturday afternoon and impact west Alabama after 6 p.m. and will be strongest when they first enter the state and then weaken as they progress to the east. All types of severe weather will be possible and we advise you to stay weather aware and keep up with our updates. We will be providing daily updates on air, on social media and on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.