Tracking heavy rain impacting west Alabama then shifting east

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - More heavy rain has moved in across west Alabama and the activity is tracking northeast. It looks wet from west to east through early tonight. The threat for strong or severe storms remains low. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding is the top concern. A flood watch remains in effect until Friday morning.
First Alert: Areas of fog and wet weather will persist off and on through Friday morning and then the bulk of the rain lifts out of here. Drier weather looks to take over most of Friday through the early afternoon hours on Saturday.
Warming Up: A warm front that’s now to our south will finally surge to our north giving us highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Friday. The warmest day looks to be on Saturday with muggy conditions and highs in the 70s.
Severe Weather Saturday: Most of Saturday will be dry and we will see an increase in temperatures and dew point temperatures ahead of a strong cold front. The amount of instability that can be realized during the day will play a big factor as to whether or not we see a high chance for severe storms or not. We have a couple things on our side that has me thinking that the severe threat will lower with time on Saturday night because the instability will be lower due to timing and the best dynamics will be exiting northeast. Storms will be strongest to our west on Saturday afternoon and impact west Alabama after 6 p.m. and will be strongest when they first enter the state and then weaken as they progress to the east. All types of severe weather will be possible and we advise you to stay weather aware and keep up with our updates. We will be providing daily updates on air, on social media and on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Drying Out: Finally, the rain exits on Sunday and sunshine returns by the end of the day. Sunshine and dry weather persists at least through Monday and potentially most of the week if a system doesn’t impact us during the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame.
