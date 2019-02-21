‘Third Thursday’ celebrates progress and history on Morris Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The cobblestone-lined streets of Morris Avenue North have seen it all.
It began as bustling commercial warehouse district in the late 1800s. In the 1960s, it became the state’s first historic district, which sparked a re-development with night clubs and lunch time eateries. The late 1990s brought offices and then came loft residences.
Now it’s also home to a new set of a local businesses.
“We’re in such a cool part of town. The energy is so great down here,” says Lacy Woodroof.
She’s the owner of a Morris Avenue clothing boutique called “Basic.” She shares her space with a gourmet chocolatier, Honeycreeper Chocolate.
The owners have teamed up to bring more life to the historic district, with a monthly event called “Third Thursdays.” The idea is to have all businesses in the area stay open late for a happy hour kind of event.
“Every third Thursday every month we will have a special event down here, with different kinds of promotions,” says Woodroof.
The first event was held in January, and the turnout exceeded expectations. So now new options are being added, including a pop up business or two.
“It was really encouraging that people were paying attention to this part of town and they see what is happening and want to be a part of it. We are really grateful,” says Woodruff. “As we continue to grow and add businesses over the years hopefully the event continues to grow.”
There’s already a lot to offer. From Juicery and Café “Sprout and Pour” to bridal shop Heidi Elnora Atelier, and stops for gourmet eats and drinks like Pilcrow Cocktail Cellar and Carrigans Public House.
Third Thursday runs from 6-8 p.m. You can find more information about the event and the businesses that participate on their Facebook page.
