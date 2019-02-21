Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Tyetus Smith-Lindsey!
Tyetus is a senior at Oxford High School with a 3.3 GPA. He is a member of Varsity Football team and received most athletic all state and all county. In addition, he volunteers with the Special Olympics, the Cerebral Palsy Telethon and is a leader at youth sports camps. His future plan is to study pre-med at University of Alabama Birmingham.
Tyetus, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union
