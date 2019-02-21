Recent flood victims in Hale Co. prepare for heavy rain

MOUNDVILLE, AL (WBRC) - Two neighborhoods in Hale County experienced big flooding problems more than a month ago.
One of them is Riverbend Farms in Moundville. On Wednesday, there were big rain puddles in some yards. But there wasn’t any road flooding that made it impossible to get into that community previously.
Residents are preparing in case it floods again.
John and Tammy Grant walked their dogs after securing some of their property and moving things several feet off the ground. John says this comes with the territory in a neighborhood surrounded by the Black Warrior River and wetlands.
“We got all the things that might be damaged by floodwaters up. We learned from that last flood what some of those things were cause we lost some stuff last time. We had to go chasing after stuff when things floated away,” he said.
The Grants will be watching weather reports and monitoring water levels at a nearby dam until the possibility of more flooding ends.
