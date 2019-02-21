Randolph Co. teacher also faces sex crime charges in Calhoun Co.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -A Randolph County High School teacher now faces charges in three counties after police say he had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.
David Burkhalter, 30, is being held on a $1.5 million cash bond in the Randolph County Jail on eight felony counts.
Authorities now say he brought the teenager to the Calhoun County area and engaged in illegal and inappropriate activity with the victim. The charges in Calhoun County are second degree rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy, one count of school employee sex act with a student less than 19 years of age and second-degree sexual abuse.
Burkhalter also faces additional charges of electronic solicitation of a minor and interfering with child custody in Clay County.
During a joint investigation with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the Randolph County Narcotics Unit, and the Wedowee Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant on the Ashland home of Burkhalter.
Clay County Sheriff Jim Studdard says as a result of that warrant, they were able to determine the suspect committed crimes in his jurisdiction involving the 15-year old girl.
The investigation started when the Wedowee Police Department responded to Randolph County High School on February 6 for the allegations. On February 13, Burkhalter was served a warrant after investigators determined the accusations were credible and that probable cause existed for an arrest.
Randolph County Schools Superintendent John Jacobs says Burkhalter, a first-year math teacher and junior high football and boys basketball coach, has been placed on administrative leave pending the court case.
Jacobs says other students reported the issue to administration. He says this is the first complaint received about Burkhalter. The school system is also asking anyone with any information or past concerns to come forward anonymously.
