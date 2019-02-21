Minor flooding thus far as more rain forecasted

(WBRC) - Flooding in our area has mostly been minor, but there’s more rain in the forecast.
Cullman County Schools delayed their start by two hours Wednesday because of potential flooding.
"We know that there could have been issues on some of the roads that didn’t get patrolled during the night, and this was just a precautionary measure to make sure that those bus drivers didn’t run into a problem. The last thing we want is for one of those big yellow buses to wind up in a ditch,” said Cullman County EMA Director Phyllis Little.
Little says there were just a few problem roads in the county, and they were addressed quickly. She’s worried the next couple of days that they might not be as lucky.
Meanwhile, down in Jefferson County, Trafford residents are concerned one of the main ways in might flood, if the rain persists.
Warrior-Trafford Road tends to flood in spots during heavy rain events.
"Tomorrow I’ll have a hard time getting to work. So, I’ll have to leave early and come all the way around. And they’ll partisan it off, the police will So you’ll have to go all the way through Kimberly to get towards Trafford,” said Kristen Smith, who works at a grocery store in the town.
