Michael Cohen will give public testimony next week before House Oversight Committee

(Gray News) – Michael Cohen will give public testimony to the House Oversight and Reform Committee next week, according to the committee’s chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-MD.
The hearing, which was originally scheduled for Feb. 7, has been rescheduled for next Wednesday, Feb. 27. It will begin at 10 a.m. ET.
Cohen originally postponed the testimony citing “ongoing threats against his family” from President Donald Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.
“I am pleased to announce that Michael Cohen’s public testimony before the Oversight Committee is back on, despite efforts by some to intimidate his family members and prevent him from appearing,” Cummings said in a release.
Cummings also released a memo detailing the topics Cohen will cover in his testimony:
- the president’s debts and payments relating to efforts to influence the 2016 election
- the president’s compliance with financial disclosure requirements
- the president’s compliance with campaign finance laws
- the president’s compliance with tax laws
- the president’s potential and actual conflicts of interest
- the president’s business practices
- the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.
- the accuracy of the president’s public statements
- potentially fraudulent or inappropriate practices by the Trump Foundation
- public efforts by the president and his attorney to intimidate Cohen or others not to testify
“Congress has an obligation under the Constitution to conduct independent and robust oversight of the Executive Branch, and this hearing is one step in that process,” Cummings said.
Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, pleaded guilty last year in two separate cases, one for financial crimes and campaign finance violations and another for lying to Congress.
In December, he was sentenced to three years in prison. On Wednesday the start of his prison term was delayed by two months, to May 6.
