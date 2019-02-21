Matt says flood concerns continue Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Thursday. We have seen numerous showers and embedded thunderstorms yesterday and into the overnight hours. A stalled boundary continues to produce showers this morning across Central Alabama. South of the boundary we are dealing with dense fog. A dense fog advisory has been issued for areas south of I-20 for visibility less than a quarter of a mile. The advisory expires at 9 AM. Temperatures remain in the 50s this morning. We'll likely stay in the 50s with temperatures warming up into the 60s as you go south of I-20 as warmer air struggles to push northwards. Rain will continue to lift to the north and become more widespread in North Alabama this evening. We will continue with scattered showers across Central Alabama. Models even indicate additional showers and embedded storms developing across Central Alabama late this evening and into the overnight hours. Keep the rain gear with you!
First Alert: We could be dealing with more patchy fog as we go into Friday morning. Temperatures will likely stay in the 50s overnight with light winds and a chance for spotty showers.
Warming Up: A warm front will finally surge to our north giving us highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday. Rain chances will be a little lower (compared to yesterday and today) with the highest rain chances in North Alabama and Tennessee. We will still have to deal with scattered showers and storms (Rain chance around 50-60%). The warm up will set us up for the potential to see a few strong storms as we go into Saturday. Highs Saturday could climb into the mid 70s!
Severe Weather Saturday: A strong cold front will move through and FINALLY knock all of this rainy weather out of here by Sunday afternoon. First half of Saturday could be relatively dry. Our best rain chance will arrive Saturday evening and into Saturday night. Ahead of the system, we could see severe storms develop to our west. The best chance for stronger storms will be in Northwest Alabama where the dynamics appear to meet up. We can’t rule out the possibility to see damaging winds and an isolated tornado. The Storm Prediction Center already has an enhanced risk for severe storms (3 out of 5 threat) for far NW Alabama and a standard slight risk (2 out of 5 threat) for the rest of Central Alabama. We will continue to monitor the forecast and let you know if our threat for severe weather increases.
Drying Out: Most of Sunday and Monday appear dry! Highs in the lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. We need it!
