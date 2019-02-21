Man sucker punches lawyer after getting 45-year prison sentence

Man sucker punches lawyer after getting 45-year prison sentence
GF Default - Domestic assault suspect attacks attorney after conviction in Cuyahoga County courtroom
By Chris Anderson | February 20, 2019 at 2:16 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 2:36 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A courtroom attack on an attorney following a suspect’s domestic violence conviction was recorded on video from a body camera worn by a Cuyahoga County deputy.

The attack occurred Tuesday after David Chislton was sentenced to 45 years in prison for setting fire to a Warrensville Heights apartment complex during a domestic dispute in April 2017.

Chislton, who was handcuffed at the time, can be seen striking Attorney Aaron Brockler in the face.

Domestic violence suspect attacks attorney after conviction in Cleveland, OH courtroom

Cuyahoga County Judge John Russo released a statement following the incident:

"What occurred in courtroom 18-C today was unfortunate, and we are thankful that Attorney Aaron Brockler was not more seriously injured. We wish him the best in a speedy recovery.

This incident is a reminder that the safety of our employees, citizens and anyone else in our courtrooms should be a top priority. We thank the deputies and others who responded during the incident for their quick actions, and we encourage the Sheriff’s Department to fully review safety protocols for Court proceedings."

Sixteen families were left homeless after the fire, which was set by Chislton at the Miles Landing apartment complex.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.