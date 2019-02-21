Leaders trying to land retail development in north Jefferson County

WARRIOR, AL (WBRC) - Jefferson County Commissioners have approved creating a cooperative that could pave the way for a major development in Warrior and northern Jefferson County.
This is still early in the deal, but it has the potential to bring a lot of jobs and help create an industrial park to bring in more companies for the future.
If you drive to Warrior and get off at exit 280, you’ve seen the big house on the hill there and big barn nearby. The Hallmark family owns the property.
Warrior is working to get about 568 acres of the land. The city wants to work with a developer to bring a high tech manufacturing company along with retail and office space. The property could also prove useful for the county looking for more industrial park space.
Warrior Mayor Johnny Lee Ragland says if they pull this off, it could have an economic impact of $3 to $4 million a year.
“It wll be a lifesaver for our city. Competing with other areas. Making sure we get the stuff we need to further our cities and county,” Mayor Ragland said.
The county is helping to move the development along. “Potentially 727 jobs for north Jefferson County. We don’t have that many opportunities up here. We have opportunities in west Jefferson County. We need to look at other areas,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Steven Ammons.
Mayor Ragland hopes to see the project move quickly. He wants to see construction done in about a year. The city has put up $25,000 and the county $250,000 in earnest funds to show they are interested in the project.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.