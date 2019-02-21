James K. Jones: Kairos Keto Stew

Ingredients:
1 pound Shredded, cooked, Pork
3 Cups Riced Cauliflower
2 sweet onions (diced)
5 Jalapeno Peppers, sliced (seeded and cleaned)
3 Green Bell Peppers, sliced (seeded and cleaned)
3 Red Bell Peppers, sliced (seeded and cleaned)
1 can Rotel (Diced tomatoes & Chilies)
2 cans diced tomatoes
1 Teaspoon Paprika
1/2 Teaspoon Cumin
1/2 Teaspoon Paprika
1/4 Teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
1 Teaspoon D.G. Seasoning (or dry Ranch Mix)
4 cups Beef Bone Broth
1 garlic clove, smashed and diced
1 Bunch Cilantro, roughly chopped
5 Green onions, green and white parts, sliced thin
1 Tablespoon Avocado Oil
Sea Salt (to taste)
Fresh Cracked Black Pepper (to taste)
Directions:
Heat a soup pot and add Avocado oil. Add in and garlic and cook for about a minute (be careful not to burn the garlic). Add in all the peppers & Onions and stir constantly until it all has a nice sear and the onions start to become translucent. Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for about 30 minutes.
Just before serving sprinkle Cilantro or Sharp Cheese. You can also cook it ahead and keep in the refrigerator until you’re ready to serve it. Just warm it up and eat it up!
