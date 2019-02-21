Hoover murder suspect found dead in jail cell; homicide investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -A 23-year-old man accused of murdering his roommate in 2017 has been found dead in his cell at the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham.
Ledarius Jakuad Peterson was found unresponsive just before 8:30 last night. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he died. Peterson’s death is being investigated as a homicide.
Authorities have not said how he was killed.
Peterson was awaiting trial for the homicide of 26-year-old Shunoah Seantel Turner.
Police say his body was found in his bedroom with severe injuries to his face, head and torso. A hammer found nearby appears to have been used in the attack.
Peterson, was arrested a few hours later by Bessemer police on Academy Drive. Police say he was driving the victim’s car and had blood on his clothes.
