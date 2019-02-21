Grand River Technology Park means high paying jobs

LEEDS, AL (WBRC) - Thanks to federal funds, Birmingham, Leeds, Jefferson County, and U.S. Steel are working to pull off a major project in eastern Jefferson County.
The joint effort is a big deal for all entities involved. The property is in Birmingham, but Leeds and Jefferson County are pitching in to help make this an attractive spot to bring high tech companies to the area.
The city wants to develop 105 acres of land next to the Barber Motorsports Park and Museum. The idea is to develop the property to get tenants to move in at some point. The new location of the Southern Museum of Flight will be next door to the land.
Governor Kay Ivey’s administration estimated it could bring up to 1,200 jobs and have and economic impact of $85 million.
Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said this project will help make the area very attractive for future development, including residential areas. “To have a good place to live and raise your family and to do that you have to have jobs and that’s what this is all about. Everything we do in economic development is about jobs,” Stephens said
Stephens said this will bring high paying jobs. That will mean more development for this area of eastern Jefferson County. Land was available for the tech park from U.S. Steel.
Josh Carpenter with the city’s economic development office says they are bringing in tech jobs, but they need space for them to grow.
