Funeral, visitation planned for Cullman Co. native killed in IL mass shooting

CULLMAN, AL (WBRC) - The funeral and visitation for the Cullman County native killed in last week’s mass shooting in Illinois have been set.
Visitation for Josh Pinkard will begin at 4 p.m. at Loft 212 in Cullman on Saturday, Feb. 23. His funeral will be at the same location the following day at 2 p.m. The burial will be at Redan Baptist following the funeral.
Pinkard was a father of three and originally from Holly Pond. He had recently been promoted to plant manager at Henry Pratt Company in Aurora where a mass shooting happened last Friday.
Pinkard was one of the five people killed after Aurora police say Henry Pratt employee Gary Martin, 45, started shooting inside the facility.
“Josh was one of the most likable, lovable, Godly young men you’d ever want to meet,” Pinkard’s uncle David Chambers said. “He was just a great, young fella. I don’t know of anybody that ever had a bad word to speak against Josh.”
