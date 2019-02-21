Flood concerns continue Thursday

Severe Weather Saturday: A strong cold front will move through and FINALLY knock all of this rainy weather out of here by Sunday afternoon. First half of Saturday could be relatively dry. Our best rain chance will arrive Saturday evening and into Saturday night. Ahead of the system, we could see severe storms develop to our west. The best chance for stronger storms will be in Northwest Alabama where the dynamics appear to meet up. We can’t rule out the possibility to see damaging winds and an isolated tornado. The Storm Prediction Center already has an enhanced risk for severe storms (3 out of 5 threat) for far NW Alabama and a standard slight risk (2 out of 5 threat) for the rest of Central Alabama. We will continue to monitor the forecast and let you know if our threat for severe weather increases.