FIRST ALERT: Still some areas of rain out there today

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -The chance for rain still exists today but the coverage will be much lower than yesterday. The greatest coverage sets up northwest though showers can't be ruled out anywhere. The greatest chance for storms sets up south today and we will watch that activity closely later today otherwise any storm that forms should behave. The air is warmer and more unstable across south Alabama but is cooler to the north and so we will see a spread in high temperatures today. We will see more 60s to the south of I-20 and 50s to the north. The coverage of showers looks to increase this evening across west Alabama. Keep your umbrella near because you never know when you might need it when going to and from your vehicle.
First Alert: It was foggy this morning and we could be dealing with more patchy fog as we go into Friday morning. Temperatures will likely stay in the 50s overnight with light winds and a chance for spotty showers. The best chance for showers sets up north of I-20 overnight.Warming Up: A warm front that’s now to our south will finally surge to our north giving us highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Friday. Rain coverage on Friday looks a little lower than today and will be around 30% to the north of I-20, otherwise most areas will be dry for a change. It still will be mostly cloudy though.
Severe Weather Saturday: Most of Saturday will be dry and we will see an increase in temperatures and dew point temperatures ahead of a strong cold front. The amount of instability that can be realized during the day will play a big factor as to whether or not we see a good chance for severe storms or not. We have a couple things on our side that has me thinking that the severe threat will lower with time on Saturday night because the instability will be lower due to timing and the best dynamics will be exiting northeast. Storms will be strongest to our west on Saturday afternoon and impact west Alabama after 6PM and will be strongest when they first enter the state and then weaken as they progress to the east. All types of severe weather will be possible and we advise you to stay weather aware and keep up with our updates. We will be providing daily updates on air, on social media and on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.Drying Out: Finally the rain exits on Sunday and sunshine returns by the end of the day. Sunshine and dry weather persists at least through Monday and potentially most of the week if a system doesn’t impact us during the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame.
