Center Point advances to Final Four for first time since 2013

JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) - The Center Point Eagles beat Etowah 69-49 in the AHSAA Northeast Class 5A Regional Final Thursday morning.
The win marks the Eagles’ first trip to the Final Four at the BJCC since 2013 when the Eagles lost to Wenonah in the state championship game.
Center Point's Roderick Orr led the team in scoring with 16 points and six rebounds.
“It means a lot for the community and to the school. I try to emphasize to the kids to play for someone other than yourself and our motto all year has been to make Center Point proud,” said Center Point basketball coach Rodney Chatman.
