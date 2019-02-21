Brookwood High School students learn how to prevent ‘rural crimes’

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Brookwood High School is hosting several events related to Future Farmers of America Week.
On Wednesday, students learned ways to the keep property safe when it comes to rural crimes.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has a unit dedicated to investigating those cases. They can include the theft of heavy equipment like tractors, farm animals like cattle and even trees from the timber industry.
Guest speakers focused on ways to secure property used in rural areas. A teacher explained why they wanted students here to think about these things.
“We’re definitely working together to equip our students for best practices to prevent crime. But also to be active agents to reach out and make their community a safer place,” Jennifer Crutchfield said.
Several companies are spending time at Brookwood High this week to talk about jobs in the farming industry.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.