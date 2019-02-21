Anniston girls headed back to Final Four with hopes of winning first state title

JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) - The Anniston girls basketball team beat Fairview 50-27 Thursday afternoon in the 4A girls Northeast Regional final at Jacksonville State University.
Anniston’s Kiana Montgomery led the team in scoring with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
This is the sixth time the Bulldogs will play in the Final Four, but they’ve never won a state championship.
“This team is different. They are hungry for it, we have a vision and the pieces are falling into place,” said Anniston head coach Eddie Bullock.
The Final Four begins Monday at the BJCC.
