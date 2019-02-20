Yo Mama’s Tuscan Chicken Pasta

February 20, 2019

Tuscan Chicken Pasta

Ingredients:

• 1 pound cavatappi pasta

• 1 bunch fresh spinach

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 1/4 cups sliced fresh mushrooms

• 1 fire roasted red bell pepper, sliced

• 1/2 cup Sun dried tomatoes

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 4 boneless chicken breast grilled and sliced or 1 cooked rotisserie chicken, shredded

• 2 (14 ounce) cans artichoke hearts, drained (optional)

• 1/3 cup sun-dried tomato pesto, or to taste

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 tsp roasted garlic and herbs

• 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

• 2 tablespoons chicken broth, or as needed (optional)

• 1 cup heavy cream

• 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions:

• Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta at a boil, stirring occasionally, about 9 minutes. Cook until pasta is tender yet firm to the bite, drain.

• Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir mushrooms, red bell pepper, and garlic until tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Reduce heat and stir in chicken, artichoke hearts, pesto, salt, and red pepper flakes; cook and stir until heated through, about 5 minutes.

• Mix pasta and spinach into chicken mixture, adding chicken broth if some moisture is needed. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over the top. Enjoy!

