Yo Mama’s Tuscan Chicken Pasta

Tuscan Chicken Pasta
Ingredients:
• 1 pound cavatappi pasta
• 1 bunch fresh spinach
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 1/4 cups sliced fresh mushrooms
• 1 fire roasted red bell pepper, sliced
• 1/2 cup Sun dried tomatoes
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 4 boneless chicken breast grilled and sliced or 1 cooked rotisserie chicken, shredded
• 2 (14 ounce) cans artichoke hearts, drained (optional)
• 1/3 cup sun-dried tomato pesto, or to taste
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 tsp roasted garlic and herbs
• 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
• 2 tablespoons chicken broth, or as needed (optional)
• 1 cup heavy cream
• 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Directions:
• Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta at a boil, stirring occasionally, about 9 minutes. Cook until pasta is tender yet firm to the bite, drain.
• Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir mushrooms, red bell pepper, and garlic until tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Reduce heat and stir in chicken, artichoke hearts, pesto, salt, and red pepper flakes; cook and stir until heated through, about 5 minutes.
• Mix pasta and spinach into chicken mixture, adding chicken broth if some moisture is needed. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over the top. Enjoy!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.