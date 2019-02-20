Winfield girls headed to Final Four for first time in 35 years

HANCEVILLE, AL (WBRC) - The Winfield girls basketball team is headed to the Final Four at the BJCC for the first time in 35 years.
The Pirates defeated Lauderdale County 46-41 in overtime to advance.
“All that it tells me is that heaven is going to be mighty good because I can’t imagine something better than this and I know there is. It’s just great for the community and I’m thrilled to death to be part of Winfield,” said Winfield head coach Joseph Wilson.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.