Volunteers learn what it takes to spiritually back the blue

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for more people to volunteer to back the blue spiritually.
Dozens of people showed up Tuesday night to learn what it takes to help our men and women in blue through God.
The BPD Chaplain Corps and Volunteers in police Services Programs are seeking more volunteer chaplains.
They held a training for chaplains at the Shields Conference Center.
After BPD Sergeant Wytasha Carter died while on the job, the role of these chaplains became even more important.
“With the volunteers, it tells me everything I need to know about a person," said Captain Dennis Shepard. "When they’re willing to give freely of their time with no expectation of any type of compensation or any type of recognition for it, we take every opportunity we have to recognize them because we certainly appreciate all they do for us as well as the community.”
Right now, the department has about 35 civilian chaplains.
