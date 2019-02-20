Tuscaloosa hospitals see spike in flu-like symptoms last week

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Last week, 937 people visited the DCH Regional Medical Center’s emergency rooms in Tuscaloosa and Northport with flu like symptoms.
Hospital officials have asked people to be even more cautious when it comes to the flu.
A quarter of those 937 people who came to those emergency rooms tested positive for the flu.
“More people feeling lousy, fewer of those people feeling lousy with the flu,” DCH spokesman Brad Fisher said.
Doctors at DCH are concerned this week’s rain could cause flu rates to rise. “The rain will drive people indoors where you will be in close quarters with people and if one of them has the flu, it’s a lot easier for the flu to spread,” Fisher added.
That’s one reason why DCH asked people with flu-like symptoms not to visit the hospital. They’re asking people who may have been exposed to someone who has the flu to stay away to keep it from spreading there.
“It’s running right now we have about 10 folks admitted to the hospitals as a result of the flu,” Fisher concluded.
