Shelby Co. business owners warn others after break-in

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - A business owner in Shelby County is warning others after his business was broken into.
The owner of Rockett’s Bug Juice Garden says he wants the suspects caught on surveillance video caught before anyone else becomes a victim.
The shop has some pretty good pictures and videos of these suspects because they have cameras set up all over shop. They know exactly what exactly and how much of what was taken.
Early Monday morning owner Jimmy Rockett says he got a call from Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. He logged on to his security system and saw the break-in.
You can see two men break the door and run in to get backpack leave blowers. Before entering the building, they stole things outside.
Rockett believes $3,500 worth of equipment was stolen, and he says this is a warning for surrounding neighborhoods.
“I just want all the neighborhoods to know that Rockett’s got broken into. If we got broken into you can too,” he said.
The shop and investigators ask if you recognize the individuals or recognize anything about them, please call Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
