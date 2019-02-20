Pelham PD asking people to report frequent flooding areas

PELHAM, AL (WBRC) - There are some areas that seem to flood every time it rains, and Pelham police are working to identity these spots and find out why.
As we continue to get more rain this week, Pelham police want you to tell them those areas you are seeing flooding.
Pelham PD started collecting this data about three to four months ago. They say if they have proof of a particular area flooding frequently then they notify the EMA and public works to figure out why it is flooding. There are also grants available to fix issues like this so keeping track of the data could help the city in applying for those.
Pelham Police Department Community Relations Coordinator Ainsley Allison says that reporting these issues and keeping track of them helps in several ways.
“It lets officers know so that we can go out and look at what it is. Is this an area that typically floods a lot? Did we have a flash flood that might of push some trash down a ditch and got pushed down and stuck in the system? That is a simple fix,” she said.
If you know of one of these flooding spots, make sure you take a different route on rainy days. Then report it to Pelham dispatch. They ask that you call their non-emergency number - 205-620-6550
