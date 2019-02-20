NAACP calls on FBI to investigate Alabama newspaper editor after KKK editorial

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Lawmakers from both parties in Alabama are calling for the resignation of a small town newspaper publisher who says the KKK should ride again. The state NAACP is asking the FBI to investigate.
“The Klan Needs to Ride Again” is the message Goodloe Sutton, the editor of the Democrat-Reporter in Linden put in a recent editorial. He claims Democrats in the Republican party are plotting to raise taxes in Alabama. Sutton says the Klan should raid the gated communities where they live.
In an interview with the Montgomery Advertiser, Sutton urged the white supremacist group to “clean out DC”. When asked about what he meant, Sutton said “We’ll get the hemp ropes out, loop them over a tall limb and hang all of them”.
Lawmakers are calling for him to resign. The Alabama NAACP wants the FBI to look into Sutton.
"To make sure that he doesn’t have any. Find out what his ulterior motives are. He could be planning something to carry out what he has said,” Benard Simelton, president of the Alabama NAACP said.
Simelton says the editorial is very upsetting and he’s also calling for Sutton to step down.
“You have this lack of a better term..idiot out there writing to his base to try and incite violence and all that comes with that and we don’t need that. We have enough divisiveness in our community. We need to be working to try and pull our community together rather than trying to divide us,” Simelton said.
We tried calling Sutton but no one answered the phone. A voicemail said “ The mailbox of the person you are calling is currently full and cannot accept new messages.”
Sutton even compared the KKK to the NAACP in his interview with the Montgomery newspaper.
"The NAACP has not bombed churches that killed four little girls in Birmingham. We have not gone out and killed any people that killed Medgar Evers. We have not gone out and rode through the streets and cause havoc,” Simelton added.
Senator Doug Jones, Congresswoman Martha Roby and Representative Terri Sewell are asking Sutton to resign. Sutton’s membership with the Alabama Press Association has also been suspended.
