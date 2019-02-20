MLF Bass Pro Tour coming to Smith Lake in Cullman

CULLMAN, AL (WBRC) - Major League Fishing (MLF) is bringing a new Bass Pro Tour to Cullman, Alabama.
From two-time reigning Bassmaster Classic World Champion Jordan Lee, to his brother, professional angler Matt Lee, competing in a pro fishing tournament in their hometown, Cullman, is something they never thought they’d see.
“It really is a dream come true,” said Jordan Lee.
“It’s awesome, it’s icing on the cake,” Matt Lee added.
The Major League Fishing League, along with the City of Cullman, announced on Wednesday that Smith Lake in Cullman will be home of the Stage Five 2019 Bass Pro Tour April 30-May 5, 2019.
“I don’t think people realize what kind of community we have here and how many people are going to show up. We go to a lot of big cities and a lot of people know about fishing, some don’t, but this area, everyone relates to it,” Matt Lee said.
Eighty of the best pro anglers will fish over a five-day stretch at Smith Lake, with the top 10 advancing to the championship round.
“It’s going to be a great event, I’m super excited about it to get the community of Cullman involved in it. There’s tons of fishing fans out there and high school fishing teams, so it’s awesome to see,” Jordan Lee added.
According to the MLF, the fish caught will be weighed on site at Smith Lake and then released back into the water. The post-game festival will be held at Depot Park in downtown Cullman each day.
“I’m really excited for this. l’ve always had a dream to do what they’re doing, and I love how they’re promoting the sport,” said West Point fishing angler Clint Blackwood.
The winner of the MLF Bass Pro Tour will receive $100,000.
