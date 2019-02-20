Interstate 65 construction project in Shelby Co. ahead of schedule

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - All the rain we’ve been seeing means a lot of road projects have been put on halt for a few days. Despite the rain, one big road project is actually ahead of schedule.
No workers were present Wednesday working on the I-65 widening project in the Pelham/Alabaster area. They are in between phases right now, so all this rain is not taking up work days for the project.
The widening of the interstate from 4 lanes to 6 lanes was supposed to be finished this coming December, but they are a month ahead of schedule.
Gary Smith is an ALDOT construction engineer and he says that until the project is complete, drivers should not see any changes.
“Until we put them in their ultimate positions. So traffic will be where it currently is through the summer as the new lanes are constructed so there will be one final traffic shift to put them back where they belong,” Smith explained.
They are asking drivers to be really careful in the area, especially when workers are out there.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.