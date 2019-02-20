How to protect yourself during a robbery

TARRANT, AL (WBRC) - Authorities in Tarrant are still searching for man who robbed a woman at a Highway 79 gas station Tuesday morning. Surveillance video shows the man throwing the woman to the ground.
“It’s just appalling,” Sgt. John Pennington with Crime Stoppers said.
Investigators said the man was getting out of a dark blue Dodge pickup early Tuesday morning at the Jet Pep when he assaulted the woman.
“Anybody who surely sees that especially a man, says this could be my sister, that could be my wife, my daughter,” Sgt. Pennington said.
Sgt. Pennington acknowledges this was a scary situation. You can see the man approaching the woman at the door of the entrance to the convenience store. He grabs the woman’s purse.
So what should you do if you are caught in a similar position?
“Trust your instincts if somebody is approaching you and you don’t have a good feeling about it. Try to get to a place of safety. At least a place where there is a lot of people,” Sgt. Pennington said.
Sgt. Pennington said in the Tarrant case, this woman did not have much time to react. If you find yourself in a situation like this, don’t fight back.
“If you do find yourself in a struggle over property, just surrender the property. Property is nothing close to the value of life. It can always be replaced,” Sgt. Pennington said.
Authorities say the man attempted to steal the woman’s car but took off in a truck.
Anyone with information about the Tarrant robbery should contact the Tarrant Police Department at 205-849-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777
