Helena officials bringing Compact 2020 into schools

HELENA, AL (WBRC) - Keeping students safe and drug free is a top priority for Helena city leaders.
That’s why they made the decision to add a special officer in their schools. Essentially this means more eyes watching out for your kids.
Helena hopes the Compact 2020 officer is in place by April. The experienced investigator would be in the schools to identify students who are involved or at risk of using drugs. These officers will then get their parents involved so they can also know what is going on.
Captain Clay Hammac with Compact 2020 says it is so important for parents to be involved. “So we can then begin the process of equipping and walking along side parents to help them address these issues of potential substance abuse before it become problematic,” Hammac explains.
The goal is to get to these students at a young age before it is too late.
Compact 2020 works year round to help parents and students in the fight against drugs.
