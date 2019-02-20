Heart Gallery Alabama: Jamarius

Jamarius, born in December 2004, is described as a charismatic and friendly boy with an infectious smile.
He loves superheroes, specifically the Avengers, and WWE wrestling. His favorite Avenger is the Hulk and favorite wrestler is Triple H. Jamarius enjoys putting puzzles together and drawing.
Jamarius wants to be a Blue Angel Pilot or go into the military when he grows up. He likes attention and enjoys one-on-one time with his caregivers. Jamarius loves candy and snacks.
--
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.