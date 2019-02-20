Fultondale High School deals with two tragedies this week

FULTONDALE, AL (WBRC) - Wednesday was a very difficult day for students and teachers at Fultondale High School.
Students and faculty gathered in the gym at Fultondale HIgh School this monring for a prayer vigil to remember 14-year-old Destiny Marie Walker and 17-year-old Shelton Waldrop.
“The two students we lost were bright shining stars, wonderful examples of who we should live our lives. Just when you see our kids, just remind them you care about them and listen to them,” Fultondale principal Stephanie Robinson said.
Jefferson County authorities said Destiny was passenger in a car that crashed off of Rouse Road Tuesday night in Warrior.
“Just a great young lady. A lot of friends. Just a bright shining star. Was a cheerleader for us. Pretty big circle of friends, though,” Robinson said.
The crash sent a 15-year-old to UAB. A 16-year-old and another 15-year-old were treated for injuries.
The school was still coping with the loss of Waldrop, who died Monday.
“Shelton was the biggest Wildcat fan. He loved the Wildcats. You could find him on the sidelines of football games, basketball games,” Robinson said.
The school is turning to prayer for help them through the latest tragedies.
“We know prayer and God is going to get us through this. The strength of prayer and hope we are going to see our friends again.” Robinson said.
