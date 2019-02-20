FIRST ALERT: A wet, stormy afternoon for many; flooding top concern

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We continue to track heavy rainfall shifting eastward. Storms are moving northeast with time and will produce locally heavy rainfall that could result in flooding. A flood watch remains in effect through Friday morning. There is also a small chance that a storm could grow to strong or severe levels. Strong winds, a tornado and hail are possible but this threat is low but still possible south of I-20. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts could cause tree damage and power outages especially at higher elevations. Temperatures will warm to about 60 degrees today. The heavy rain will impact east Alabama the longest today and through the evening hours.