FIRST ALERT: A wet, stormy afternoon for many; flooding top concern

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We continue to track heavy rainfall shifting eastward. Storms are moving northeast with time and will produce locally heavy rainfall that could result in flooding. A flood watch remains in effect through Friday morning. There is also a small chance that a storm could grow to strong or severe levels. Strong winds, a tornado and hail are possible but this threat is low but still possible south of I-20. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts could cause tree damage and power outages especially at higher elevations. Temperatures will warm to about 60 degrees today. The heavy rain will impact east Alabama the longest today and through the evening hours.
FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms move back up from the south by Thursday morning and lead to a wet commute. The band of rain will lift northward with time through the afternoon hours. More flooding is possible and rising rivers could easily pose a flooding threat. It now looks like the rain chances back off considerably on Friday through Saturday afternoon before our next system arrives on Saturday evening.
Severe Potential Saturday Night: Models continue to show a strong system that will sweep through the Southeast Saturday into Sunday. The greatest threat for strong and severe storms remains to our west Saturday, but a few stronger storms could push into West Alabama Saturday night. The timing and intensity of the storms remains questionable this far out. The main threat will be damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and some hail. We’ll keep you updated on the severe potential as we get closer to this time period both on air and on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Drying Out: We’ll finally dry out Sunday afternoon and remain dry next Monday. We’ll go from highs in the 70s Friday and Saturday to highs in the 60s as we begin the new week. Rain chances will return Monday night into Tuesday.
