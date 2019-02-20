First Alert for more rain and potential strong storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Wednesday! Tuesday was a soggy day across Alabama with the highest rainfall totals confined along and north of I-20. Birmingham recorded 0.76" of rain, but other locations recorded a few inches of rain. We are seeing a break from the heavy rain this morning and seeing spotty, widely scattered showers. Winds have been very breezy overnight. Sustained winds at 10-20 with gusts around 30-35 mph will likely continue through 9am. We'll see a cloudy sky today with temperatures gradually warming up. Highs expected to climb into the mid 60s in Birmingham. Areas south of I-20 could see temperatures climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s as a warm front begins to move north. Rain will be likely this afternoon and evening.
Severe Threat Today: The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal threat (1 out of 5) for a few strong or severe storms in West Alabama mainly south of I-20 today. A slight risk for severe storms has been issued for southern Mississippi. We do believe that if temperatures climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s south of I-20, a severe storm can’t be ruled out. Main threat will be damaging winds and the possibility for a spin-up tornado. Hail will also be possible in the stronger storms. Best time to see severe storms today will be in the afternoon and evening hours. The threat is lower as you go north of I-20, but not zero.
Flood Threat: Flood Watch will continue through Thursday night. We saw several Flash Flood Warnings yesterday and plenty of flood warnings in and around the area. With more rain expected, flooding will continue to become the main concern. Bulk of heavy rain will likely occur during your evening commute. We strongly urge that if you come across a flooded road to turn around. Rain chances will continue through Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Rainfall totals could add up to another 3-5 inches.
Severe Potential Saturday Night: Models continue to show a strong system that will sweep through the Southeast Saturday into Sunday. The greatest threat for strong and severe storms remains to our west Saturday, but a few stronger storms could push into West Alabama Saturday night. The timing and intensity of the storms remains questionable this far out. The main threat will be damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and some hail. We’ll keep you updated on the severe potential as we get closer to this time period.
Drying Out: We’ll finally dry out Sunday afternoon and remain dry next Monday. We’ll go from highs in the 70s Friday and Saturday to highs in the 60s as we begin the new week. Rain chances will return Monday night into Tuesday.
