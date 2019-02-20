FIRST ALERT: More rain and potential strong storms Wednesday

Severe Threat Today: The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal threat (1 out of 5) for a few strong or severe storms in West Alabama mainly south of I-20 today. A slight risk for severe storms has been issued for southern Mississippi. We do believe that if temperatures climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s south of I-20, a severe storm can’t be ruled out. Main threat will be damaging winds and the possibility for a spin-up tornado. Hail will also be possible in the stronger storms. Best time to see severe storms today will be in the afternoon and evening hours. The threat is lower as you go north of I-20, but not zero.